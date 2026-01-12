German FM Addresses Atlantic Security at NATO Forum
German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul emphasized the importance of addressing Atlantic security concerns within NATO. Highlighting threats from Russian and Chinese vessels, he advocated for cooperative solutions. Wadephul's comments came during a stopover in Iceland en route to a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Reykjavik | Updated: 12-01-2026 00:05 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 00:05 IST
- Country:
- Iceland
German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has highlighted the imperative of discussing security issues in the northern Atlantic under the NATO framework.
During his visit to Iceland, Wadephul pointed to potential threats from Russian and Chinese vessels in the region and called for collaborative responses.
His remarks precede a scheduled meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington, aimed at strengthening transatlantic security ties.
