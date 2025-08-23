CCPA Fines VLCC ₹3 Lakh for Misleading CoolSculpting Weight-Loss Claims

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has imposed a penalty of ₹3 lakh on VLCC Limited for publishing false and misleading advertisements related to fat-loss and slimming treatments using the US-FDA approved CoolSculpting procedure/machine. The regulatory action reinforces CCPA’s stance against deceptive marketing in the health, wellness, and beauty sector.

This comes shortly after the CCPA penalized Kaya Limited with an identical fine for misleading consumers about the same procedure. Kaya’s advertisements, which claimed “easy inch loss with CoolSculpting” and showcased exaggerated before-and-after images, had also gone far beyond the scope of U.S. FDA approval. Kaya has since complied with the order and deposited the penalty amount.

Complaint and Findings Against VLCC

The case against VLCC emerged from consumer complaints and advertisement monitoring. On scrutiny, CCPA found that VLCC was making exaggerated claims of drastic weight and inch loss within a single session, misleading consumers into believing the treatment was a permanent weight-loss solution.

Some of the promotional claims flagged included:

“Lose up to 600g and 7 cm in 1 session”

“Drop 1 Size in 1 session permanently”

“Drop one size in one hour”

“VLCC brings you a ground-breaking fat reduction treatment”

“With Lipolaser Lose 6cm and 400g in one session”

Such messaging gave consumers the false impression that CoolSculpting guarantees permanent, full-body fat reduction. In reality, the technology is only approved for localized fat reduction in specific body areas and is not a weight-loss procedure.

What CoolSculpting Is – and What It Is Not

CoolSculpting, manufactured by Zeltiq Aesthetics, is an FDA-approved device but with strictly defined limitations. CCPA noted that:

It is approved only for reducing localized fat bulges in areas like the upper arms, thighs, abdomen, flanks, bra fat, back fat, banana roll, and under the chin .

It is approved only for individuals with a Body Mass Index (BMI) of 30 or less .

It is not a weight-loss treatment and does not replace healthy lifestyle interventions.

Clinical trials submitted to the FDA had a very limited sample size of 57 participants , representing Caucasian, Hispanic, and African American groups , with no Indian or Asian demographic representation .

The FDA has not endorsed or specifically approved CoolSculpting for use in India.

By omitting these crucial details, VLCC violated Section 2(28) of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, which prohibits misleading advertisements.

Directions Issued to VLCC

In addition to the penalty, CCPA has mandated VLCC to strictly adhere to corrective advertising norms. Key directives include:

Clear Disclosures in Ads – Future advertisements must prominently state: The specific body areas for which CoolSculpting is approved.

That the procedure is only for individuals with BMI ≤ 30 .

All inclusions/exclusions as per U.S. FDA approval.

The demographics tested in clinical trials. Mandatory Disclaimer – All advertisements and consent forms must clearly carry the line: “The CoolSculpting Procedure is used for treatment of focal fat deposits and not for weight loss.” Restriction of Claims – Only claims supported by FDA approval may be used; exaggerated promises of overall weight reduction or permanent size loss are prohibited. Informing Consumers – Consumers must be informed about the lack of Indian demographic testing and the absence of FDA endorsement for India before opting for the procedure. Fair Contract Terms – VLCC must discontinue unfair clauses in service contracts that attempt to evade liability for misleading claims.

Industry-Wide Caution

The CCPA also issued a general warning to all beauty clinics, wellness centers, and service providers in India offering CoolSculpting treatments. Any violation of its directions will result in strict enforcement action, including:

Financial penalties .

Mandatory withdrawal of misleading advertisements .

Legal proceedings under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

Protecting Consumers from False Hope

This action underscores the CCPA’s commitment to consumer rights and truth in advertising, particularly in sectors like health and beauty where misleading claims can exploit vulnerable consumers seeking quick results.

Consumers are strongly advised to remain cautious and not fall prey to advertisements that promise:

Instant weight loss .

Permanent size reduction .

“Miracle” fat-loss treatments unsupported by scientific evidence.

By penalizing both VLCC and Kaya within weeks, the CCPA has set a clear precedent that misleading health and beauty claims will not be tolerated. The enforcement move also strengthens consumer awareness about the limited scope of CoolSculpting and reinforces the need for transparency in medical and wellness advertising.