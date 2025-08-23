INS Kadmatt Strengthens India–Indonesia Naval Ties with Port Call at Surabaya

The Indian Naval Ship INS Kadmatt, an indigenously built Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) corvette, successfully concluded a three-day port call at Surabaya, further deepening the bonds of friendship, trust, and cooperation between the Indian Navy and the Indonesian Navy (Tentara Nasional Indonesia – Angkatan Laut, TNI AL).

Maritime Diplomacy and Operational Engagements

The port visit was marked by a series of professional exchanges and operational interactions aimed at strengthening interoperability and maritime synergy. Cross-deck visits and onboard technical discussions between Indian and Indonesian personnel provided valuable opportunities for both navies to share expertise in anti-submarine warfare operations, maritime domain awareness, and tactical coordination.

The engagements highlighted the mutual commitment of India and Indonesia to ensure safe, secure, and rules-based use of the seas, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region, where both nations play pivotal roles in regional stability.

Cultural and Sporting Exchanges

Beyond professional activities, the visit featured vibrant cultural and recreational programmes that underscored the people-to-people connect between the two navies. Highlights included:

A combined yoga session conducted on board INS Kadmatt, symbolizing India’s tradition of wellness and unity.

A friendly volleyball match between Indian sailors and TNI AL personnel, which fostered camaraderie and teamwork off the operational front.

These engagements reinforced the shared cultural values and spirit of collaboration that define India–Indonesia relations.

Diaspora Connect and Community Outreach

As part of its community outreach initiative, INS Kadmatt opened its decks to members of the Indian diaspora in Indonesia, giving them an opportunity to interact with the crew and experience India’s naval capabilities firsthand. This gesture further strengthened the emotional bonds between the Indian community abroad and the nation’s armed forces, while also showcasing India’s commitment to connecting with its global citizens.

Diplomatic and Leadership Interactions

The visit also included courtesy calls by the ship’s leadership on senior officers of the Indonesian Navy, where discussions focused on enhancing maritime security cooperation, capacity building, and coordinated responses to emerging challenges in the Indo-Pacific.

Both navies reaffirmed their intent to work closely under the vision of “Partnership Across Sea”, emphasizing joint efforts in humanitarian assistance, disaster relief (HADR), anti-piracy operations, and maintaining freedom of navigation in accordance with international law.

Strategic Significance of the Visit

The successful port call by INS Kadmatt reaffirmed the Indian Navy’s role as a preferred security partner in the region and reflected India’s commitment to its Act East Policy and SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) vision.

For Indonesia, the visit underscored the strategic depth of bilateral ties with India, particularly in the maritime domain, where the two nations share common interests in ensuring the stability of vital sea lanes and safeguarding regional prosperity.

INS Kadmatt’s Surabaya visit added a new chapter to the long-standing maritime partnership between India and Indonesia. With a blend of professional, cultural, and diplomatic engagements, the visit symbolized the growing alignment of the two navies in promoting peace, stability, and cooperative security in the Indo-Pacific.

As India and Indonesia continue to deepen their partnership, such naval exchanges not only strengthen defence cooperation but also reaffirm their shared vision of a secure and prosperous maritime future.