NHAI Terminates Bhuni Toll Plaza Contract, Fines Agency ₹20 Lakh for Misconduct

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has taken strict disciplinary action against the toll collection agency at Bhuni Toll Plaza on the Meerut–Karnal section of NH-709A after an incident on 17 August 2025, where toll staff were found to have misbehaved with army personnel.

Penalties and Contract Termination

Following a detailed review of the matter, NHAI announced the following actions against the toll collection agency, M/s Dharm Singh:

Termination of Contract – The existing contract has been immediately cancelled.

Debarment from Future Bids – The agency is barred from participating in NHAI bids for one year .

Monetary Penalty – A fine of ₹20 lakh has been imposed.

Encashment of Performance Security – The agency’s performance security worth ₹3.66 crore will be encashed to cover the repair and replacement cost of damaged equipment and infrastructure at the toll plaza.

NHAI clarified that the action was necessitated after the agency’s reply to the Show-Cause Notice was found unsatisfactory. The agency was found in direct violation of its contractual obligations, with misconduct including:

Physical altercation with army personnel .

Damage to public property at the toll plaza .

Disruption of fee collection operations.

Accountability and Future Safeguards

NHAI emphasized that incidents of misconduct, indiscipline, or harassment of highway users will not be tolerated under any circumstances. To prevent recurrence, the Authority has issued new directions to all toll collection agencies, which include:

Zero Tolerance Policy – Agencies must take immediate disciplinary action against errant staff found misbehaving with road users, defence personnel, or public representatives. Mandatory Training – All toll plaza staff are to undergo customer service and behavioural training, with a focus on enhancing communication skills and improving user interaction. Periodic Sensitization Workshops – NHAI has already organized training programmes titled “Enhancing Customer Interaction and Communication Skills at Toll Plazas” and directed agencies to replicate such training at regular intervals.

Commitment to Road Users

Reiterating its stance, NHAI said it remains fully committed to ensuring a seamless, safe, and respectful travel experience for all users of the national highways.

“Unruly behaviour by toll staff with National Highway users cannot be tolerated under any circumstances. Toll plazas represent the face of our highways, and staff are expected to maintain the highest standards of discipline and courtesy,” an NHAI official stated.

Broader Implications

The incident highlights the critical need for professionalism at toll plazas, which often serve as direct points of interaction between road users and highway operators. With a large number of defence personnel and commuters regularly using highways across the country, the move by NHAI sends a strong message of accountability within the toll management ecosystem.

NHAI’s decision also underscores its zero-tolerance approach towards misconduct and its intent to instill greater discipline and transparency in toll operations nationwide.

The action against the Bhuni Toll Plaza operator marks one of the strongest steps taken by NHAI in recent times to enforce service quality and user safety standards on India’s highways. It also serves as a warning to other concessionaires that any lapse in behaviour, misconduct, or breach of contractual obligations will invite stringent consequences, including financial penalties, termination, and blacklisting.