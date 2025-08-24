Left Menu

Cyber Crime Alert: The Rise of 'Virtual Arrest' Scams

A retired central government employee in Ernakulam lost Rs 1.2 crore in a 'virtual arrest' fraud. Cybercriminals impersonated police officers, tricking the victim into transferring money by threatening fake arrest. Although police froze some funds, the rest remains unrecovered. Kerala faces increasing cyber fraud challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 24-08-2025 09:58 IST | Created: 24-08-2025 09:58 IST
Cyber Crime Alert: The Rise of 'Virtual Arrest' Scams
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking case of cyber fraud has come to light in Ernakulam, where a retired central government employee was duped of Rs 1.2 crore in a 'virtual arrest' scam.

The scheme involves con artists masquerading as police officials and threatening victims with arrest unless they transfer money. In a recent incident reported to the Ernakulam Rural Cyber police, the victim was manipulated into transferring funds after receiving a threatening call from a fraudster claiming to be a Mumbai police officer.

Despite police efforts to recover the stolen money, a significant portion remains missing, highlighting the growing threat of cybercrime in Kerala, where fraudsters have reportedly siphoned off Rs 763 crore. Authorities urge vigilance and immediate reporting of such scams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nepal Joins Global Cat Conservation Effort: Big Leap for Big Cats

Nepal Joins Global Cat Conservation Effort: Big Leap for Big Cats

 Nepal
2
E20 Fuel: Balancing Efficiency and Innovation

E20 Fuel: Balancing Efficiency and Innovation

 India
3
Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc in Jammu and Kashmir, Cause Flood-Like Situations

Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc in Jammu and Kashmir, Cause Flood-Like Situations

 India
4
Fraudulent Loan Allegations Rock Anil Ambani and Reliance Communications

Fraudulent Loan Allegations Rock Anil Ambani and Reliance Communications

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Community Deliberation Shifts Local Funds Toward Climate Adaptation in Indonesia

The Gambia’s Economy Rebounds, Yet Rising Debt Casts a Long Shadow on Progress

Indonesia Faces Unequal Burden as Coal Transition Threatens Jobs and Livelihoods

CBAM to Reshape Global Trade: Developing Nations Face Risks, Some See Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025