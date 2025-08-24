Cyber Crime Alert: The Rise of 'Virtual Arrest' Scams
A retired central government employee in Ernakulam lost Rs 1.2 crore in a 'virtual arrest' fraud. Cybercriminals impersonated police officers, tricking the victim into transferring money by threatening fake arrest. Although police froze some funds, the rest remains unrecovered. Kerala faces increasing cyber fraud challenges.
A shocking case of cyber fraud has come to light in Ernakulam, where a retired central government employee was duped of Rs 1.2 crore in a 'virtual arrest' scam.
The scheme involves con artists masquerading as police officials and threatening victims with arrest unless they transfer money. In a recent incident reported to the Ernakulam Rural Cyber police, the victim was manipulated into transferring funds after receiving a threatening call from a fraudster claiming to be a Mumbai police officer.
Despite police efforts to recover the stolen money, a significant portion remains missing, highlighting the growing threat of cybercrime in Kerala, where fraudsters have reportedly siphoned off Rs 763 crore. Authorities urge vigilance and immediate reporting of such scams.
