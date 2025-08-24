Tragedy in Chitrakoot: Family Poisoning
A woman named Jyoti Yadav and her two children died after consuming poison in Chitrakoot. The incident left a third child critically ill. The family tragedy occurred after a disagreement over money with her husband. Police are investigating the matter and awaiting the husband's statement.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Banda | Updated: 24-08-2025 10:04 IST | Created: 24-08-2025 10:04 IST
In a tragic incident in Chitrakoot district, a 28-year-old woman reportedly ended her life and those of her two young children by consuming poison, according to local police reports.
The woman, identified as Jyoti Yadav, along with her children, Bulbul and Chandrama, succumbed to the poison. A third child, Deepchandra, remains in a critical condition at a hospital.
Authorities are probing the unfortunate episode. Neighbors suggest a domestic dispute over finances as a possible motive, with further clarity expected upon the husband's testimony.
(With inputs from agencies.)
