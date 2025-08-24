Tragedy in Chitrakoot: Family Poisoning

In a tragic incident in Chitrakoot district, a 28-year-old woman reportedly ended her life and those of her two young children by consuming poison, according to local police reports.

The woman, identified as Jyoti Yadav, along with her children, Bulbul and Chandrama, succumbed to the poison. A third child, Deepchandra, remains in a critical condition at a hospital.

Authorities are probing the unfortunate episode. Neighbors suggest a domestic dispute over finances as a possible motive, with further clarity expected upon the husband's testimony.

(With inputs from agencies.)