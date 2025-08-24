Gen Upendra Dwivedi's Strategic Visit: Strengthening Indo-Algerian Defence Ties

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi has departed for Algeria on a pivotal four-day visit aimed at fortifying bilateral defence relations between India and the North African country. This journey marks Dwivedi's inaugural foreign mission following Operation Sindoor, which targeted terrorist installations in Pakistan.

This engagement comes nearly a year after India and Algeria signed an agreement on military cooperation. The discussions during this visit will center on enhancing cooperation between the respective land forces, with the backdrop of China's expanding influence in the region increasing its significance.

India is keen on deepening its ties with Algeria as part of a broader strategy to counterbalance China's strategic interests. The visit highlights the intent to deepen mutual understanding and advance defence cooperation, confirming the shared commitment between the two nations.

