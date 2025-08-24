Left Menu

Delhi High Court Rules on the Limitations of Trademark Exclusivity for Generic Words

The Delhi High Court ruled that generic and commonly descriptive words cannot be trademarks. The case involved Yatra Online, which sought to prevent Mach Conferences from using 'BookMyYatra.' The court found 'Yatra' to be generic for travel services and not exclusive to any single entity.

Updated: 24-08-2025 10:21 IST
The Delhi High Court has delivered a significant judgment, concluding that generic and commonly used words cannot be monopolized as trademarks. Justice Tejas Karia made this ruling while dismissing a lawsuit filed by Yatra Online Limited.

Yatra Online aimed to restrict Mach Conferences and Events Limited from deploying services under the 'BookMyYatra' and 'BookMyYatra.com' marks. Justice Karia stated that the term 'Yatra,' which translates to 'travel' in Hindi, is a generic descriptor in the travel sector and cannot be exclusively owned by any company.

The court emphasized that commonly descriptive words, lacking distinctiveness or secondary meaning, fail to indicate a specific origin. Despite Yatra Online's claims of significant customer base and turnover, the court stressed that the disclaimers in their trademark registrations prevent exclusive rights over 'Yatra.'

