Mach Conferences Wins ₹92 Crore Contract for Punjab's Tirth Yatra

Mach Conferences and Events Ltd. (BSE: 544248), a leader in the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Events (MICE) industry, has clinched a significant government contract worth approximately ₹92 crore from Punjab's state administration. This contract involves a comprehensive arrangement for the Chief Minister's Tirth Yatra initiative, which sees pilgrims traveling from Mohali to the revered Golden Temple in Amritsar.

The project, spanning six months, will assist around 185,000 participants with logistics, accommodation, transportation, and meals, emphasizing a dignified experience. This achievement is notable as it comes merely four months after the company's entry into the government sector, during which it has already procured three contracts, highlighting its proficient capabilities.

Amit Bhatia, Chairman & Managing Director, expressed enthusiasm over the contract, citing it as a testament to the company's operational excellence and strategy in effectively engaging with government projects. Moving forward, Mach expects this sector to provide significant revenue with potential for growth, establishing long-term governmental partnerships.

