Mach Conferences Wins ₹92 Crore Contract for Punjab's Tirth Yatra

Mach Conferences and Events Ltd. has secured a lucrative contract from the Punjab government to manage a large-scale pilgrimage operation valued at ₹92 crore. This development underscores the company's robust capabilities in the MICE sector, marking a significant milestone in its recent foray into government projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2025 11:07 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 11:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Mach Conferences and Events Ltd. (BSE: 544248), a leader in the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Events (MICE) industry, has clinched a significant government contract worth approximately ₹92 crore from Punjab's state administration. This contract involves a comprehensive arrangement for the Chief Minister's Tirth Yatra initiative, which sees pilgrims traveling from Mohali to the revered Golden Temple in Amritsar.

The project, spanning six months, will assist around 185,000 participants with logistics, accommodation, transportation, and meals, emphasizing a dignified experience. This achievement is notable as it comes merely four months after the company's entry into the government sector, during which it has already procured three contracts, highlighting its proficient capabilities.

Amit Bhatia, Chairman & Managing Director, expressed enthusiasm over the contract, citing it as a testament to the company's operational excellence and strategy in effectively engaging with government projects. Moving forward, Mach expects this sector to provide significant revenue with potential for growth, establishing long-term governmental partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

