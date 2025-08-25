Security Shuffle: Rekha Gupta's Protection Reevaluated

The Centre has withdrawn the Z category CRPF security for Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, days after its implementation in response to an attack on her, according to official sources.

The responsibility for her protection has been handed back to the Delhi Police, sources confirm.

The assault, which occurred on August 20 during a 'Jan Sunwai' programme, is believed to be part of a 'well-planned conspiracy'. While the CRPF cover was initially extended by the Union home ministry, it has now been rescinded. Investigation into the attack continues, with two arrests, including the prime suspect, an auto-rickshaw driver from Gujarat.

