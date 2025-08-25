Left Menu

Indonesia Demands EU Lift Biodiesel Tariffs

Indonesia has called on the European Union to drop countervailing duties on biodiesel imports after winning a World Trade Organization ruling. The duties, imposed by the EU since 2019, have been a point of contention, especially as Indonesia looks to enhance market access with a new trade pact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 10:28 IST
Indonesia Demands EU Lift Biodiesel Tariffs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a recent development, Indonesia has called upon the European Union to eliminate countervailing duties on its biodiesel imports following a favorable World Trade Organization ruling. The WTO supported several claims made by Indonesia in its 2023 complaint.

As the world's largest palm oil exporter, Indonesia challenged the EU's duties as inconsistent with WTO rules. The duties, ranging from 8% to 18%, have been imposed since 2019, with EU authorities arguing that Indonesian producers benefit from unfair subsidies.

The Indonesian Trade Minister, Budi Santoso, highlighted the urgency of this issue, urging immediate action from the EU while both parties work towards a broader free trade agreement. The dispute continues amidst ongoing debates over palm oil's environmental impact and anti-deforestation rules.

TRENDING

1
Fitch Maintains India's 'BBB-' Rating Amid Robust Growth Prospects

Fitch Maintains India's 'BBB-' Rating Amid Robust Growth Prospects

 India
2
Indonesian Protests Surge Against Legislators' Lavish Pay

Indonesian Protests Surge Against Legislators' Lavish Pay

 Indonesia
3
Delhi High Court Refuses to Stay Trial Against Gautam Gambhir in Drug Distribution Case

Delhi High Court Refuses to Stay Trial Against Gautam Gambhir in Drug Distri...

 India
4
Unveiling the Checua: A Lost Lineage in Colombian History

Unveiling the Checua: A Lost Lineage in Colombian History

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Community Deliberation Shifts Local Funds Toward Climate Adaptation in Indonesia

The Gambia’s Economy Rebounds, Yet Rising Debt Casts a Long Shadow on Progress

Indonesia Faces Unequal Burden as Coal Transition Threatens Jobs and Livelihoods

CBAM to Reshape Global Trade: Developing Nations Face Risks, Some See Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025