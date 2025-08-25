Indonesia Demands EU Lift Biodiesel Tariffs

In a recent development, Indonesia has called upon the European Union to eliminate countervailing duties on its biodiesel imports following a favorable World Trade Organization ruling. The WTO supported several claims made by Indonesia in its 2023 complaint.

As the world's largest palm oil exporter, Indonesia challenged the EU's duties as inconsistent with WTO rules. The duties, ranging from 8% to 18%, have been imposed since 2019, with EU authorities arguing that Indonesian producers benefit from unfair subsidies.

The Indonesian Trade Minister, Budi Santoso, highlighted the urgency of this issue, urging immediate action from the EU while both parties work towards a broader free trade agreement. The dispute continues amidst ongoing debates over palm oil's environmental impact and anti-deforestation rules.