U.S.-South Korea Summit: Trade, Defense, and Strategic Alliances

In Washington, U.S. President Donald Trump and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung are meeting for their pivotal summit. The gathering, their first, follows a significant trade deal last month that reduced U.S. tariffs on South Korean imports.

The spotlight will be on redefining military alliances and expanding South Korean investment initiatives. Trump emphasized the importance of additional investments, building upon the $350 billion package signed previously.

Core subjects include South Korea's defense expenditure amid criticism of relying too heavily on U.S. military protection, and discussions to modernize military roles to manage tensions involving China and North Korea. Economic collaboration in nuclear energy and shipbuilding will also feature prominently in the summit talks.

