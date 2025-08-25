Gang Busted: Major Arrests in Punjab's Criminal Underworld

Authorities in Punjab have made significant progress in clamping down on criminal networks after four members of the infamous Davinder Bambiha gang were arrested in Barnala. The gangsters, identified as Satnam Singh alias Satti, Gurpreet alias Guri, Sarm Singh alias Rinku, and Deepak Singh, were detained with four pistols in their possession.

The arrest followed a violent confrontation during a naka operation, where the gang members fired at the police but were eventually overpowered, according to Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav. The weapons seized included a Zigana pistol and three others of different calibers (.30 and .32 bore), along with live cartridges.

Authorities revealed that some of the arrested individuals have extensive criminal records, with offenses ranging from murder to the illegal drug trade. The police continue to interrogate the suspects, anticipating further revelations that could dismantle more layers of the criminal syndicate.

(With inputs from agencies.)