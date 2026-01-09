Daring Robbery Attempt Foiled in Greater Noida Elevator

An attempted chain snatching incident targeting an elderly woman inside an elevator at a Greater Noida West high-rise society was thwarted, police reported on Friday.

The incident occurred at La Residencia Society around 5 pm on Thursday, when the suspect, disguised as a delivery executive, entered the lift with the woman and a young girl. Mistaken for a courier, the man allegedly attempted to snatch the woman's gold chain, prompting her to raise an alarm, forcing him to flee.

The episode was caught on CCTV cameras within the lift. A complaint was lodged with Bisrakh police station, and authorities have initiated an investigation using the footage and other evidence to identify and capture the suspect.

(With inputs from agencies.)