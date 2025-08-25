Left Menu

Smuggling Attempt Thwarted at Kerala Jail: The Tale of Akshay K

Akshay K, a 27-year-old from Panankavu, attempted to smuggle a mobile phone and tobacco products into a Kerala jail but was caught by officials. While two accomplices fled, a case was filed against Akshay under local laws. Police are investigating the intended recipient of the contraband.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur(Ker) | Updated: 25-08-2025 10:57 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 10:57 IST
Smuggling Attempt Thwarted at Kerala Jail: The Tale of Akshay K
smuggling
  • Country:
  • India

A 27-year-old man named Akshay K was intercepted by prison officials after allegedly attempting to smuggle a mobile phone and beedi packets into the central jail in Kerala's northern district, according to police reports.

Hailing from Panankavu, Akshay K was apprehended while two other suspects managed to evade capture, sparking an ongoing police search. According to the FIR, Akshay attempted to breach the jail's compound wall on Sunday to throw contraband over it.

The jail wardens foiled the smuggling attempt, capturing Akshay and subsequently handing him over to the local police. Akshay has been charged under section 329(3) of BNS and section 86(1) of the Kerala Prisons and Correctional Services (Management) Act. He was released on bail while investigations continue to determine the intended recipient of the prohibited items inside the jail.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fitch Maintains India's 'BBB-' Rating Amid Robust Growth Prospects

Fitch Maintains India's 'BBB-' Rating Amid Robust Growth Prospects

 India
2
Indonesian Protests Surge Against Legislators' Lavish Pay

Indonesian Protests Surge Against Legislators' Lavish Pay

 Indonesia
3
Delhi High Court Refuses to Stay Trial Against Gautam Gambhir in Drug Distribution Case

Delhi High Court Refuses to Stay Trial Against Gautam Gambhir in Drug Distri...

 India
4
Unveiling the Checua: A Lost Lineage in Colombian History

Unveiling the Checua: A Lost Lineage in Colombian History

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Community Deliberation Shifts Local Funds Toward Climate Adaptation in Indonesia

The Gambia’s Economy Rebounds, Yet Rising Debt Casts a Long Shadow on Progress

Indonesia Faces Unequal Burden as Coal Transition Threatens Jobs and Livelihoods

CBAM to Reshape Global Trade: Developing Nations Face Risks, Some See Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025