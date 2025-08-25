Smuggling Attempt Thwarted at Kerala Jail: The Tale of Akshay K

A 27-year-old man named Akshay K was intercepted by prison officials after allegedly attempting to smuggle a mobile phone and beedi packets into the central jail in Kerala's northern district, according to police reports.

Hailing from Panankavu, Akshay K was apprehended while two other suspects managed to evade capture, sparking an ongoing police search. According to the FIR, Akshay attempted to breach the jail's compound wall on Sunday to throw contraband over it.

The jail wardens foiled the smuggling attempt, capturing Akshay and subsequently handing him over to the local police. Akshay has been charged under section 329(3) of BNS and section 86(1) of the Kerala Prisons and Correctional Services (Management) Act. He was released on bail while investigations continue to determine the intended recipient of the prohibited items inside the jail.

(With inputs from agencies.)