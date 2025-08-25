Left Menu

India-Pakistan Cooperation Amidst Tawi River Flood Alert

India has warned Pakistan about potential flooding in the Tawi River, even though the Indus Waters Treaty is currently suspended following a recent terror attack. This alert marks a significant communication since the May conflict. Pakistan has issued warnings based on this information as heavy rains continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 25-08-2025 11:12 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 11:12 IST
India-Pakistan Cooperation Amidst Tawi River Flood Alert
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

India has issued a crucial warning to Pakistan about potential flooding in the Tawi River amidst the current suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty after a terror attack in Pahalgam. This warning signals significant communication between the two countries, aiming to combat natural disasters despite political tensions.

Although there is no official confirmation from either government, such communications are traditionally managed through the Indus Water Commissioner. According to sources, the Indian High Commission in Islamabad relayed the alert, marking the first major communication since the May conflict.

Based on the alert, Pakistan has mobilized warnings, anticipating major flooding as heavy rains persist till August 30. This comes after devastating monsoon rains from June 26 to August 20, which resulted in numerous casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fitch Maintains India's 'BBB-' Rating Amid Robust Growth Prospects

Fitch Maintains India's 'BBB-' Rating Amid Robust Growth Prospects

 India
2
Indonesian Protests Surge Against Legislators' Lavish Pay

Indonesian Protests Surge Against Legislators' Lavish Pay

 Indonesia
3
Delhi High Court Refuses to Stay Trial Against Gautam Gambhir in Drug Distribution Case

Delhi High Court Refuses to Stay Trial Against Gautam Gambhir in Drug Distri...

 India
4
Unveiling the Checua: A Lost Lineage in Colombian History

Unveiling the Checua: A Lost Lineage in Colombian History

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Community Deliberation Shifts Local Funds Toward Climate Adaptation in Indonesia

The Gambia’s Economy Rebounds, Yet Rising Debt Casts a Long Shadow on Progress

Indonesia Faces Unequal Burden as Coal Transition Threatens Jobs and Livelihoods

CBAM to Reshape Global Trade: Developing Nations Face Risks, Some See Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025