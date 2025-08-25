India-Pakistan Cooperation Amidst Tawi River Flood Alert
India has warned Pakistan about potential flooding in the Tawi River, even though the Indus Waters Treaty is currently suspended following a recent terror attack. This alert marks a significant communication since the May conflict. Pakistan has issued warnings based on this information as heavy rains continue.
India has issued a crucial warning to Pakistan about potential flooding in the Tawi River amidst the current suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty after a terror attack in Pahalgam. This warning signals significant communication between the two countries, aiming to combat natural disasters despite political tensions.
Although there is no official confirmation from either government, such communications are traditionally managed through the Indus Water Commissioner. According to sources, the Indian High Commission in Islamabad relayed the alert, marking the first major communication since the May conflict.
Based on the alert, Pakistan has mobilized warnings, anticipating major flooding as heavy rains persist till August 30. This comes after devastating monsoon rains from June 26 to August 20, which resulted in numerous casualties.
