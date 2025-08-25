High-Profile Teacher Recruitment Scam Unveiled
An FIR was filed against education officials, including Atul Kumar Tiwari, over a teacher recruitment scam involving Anamika Shukla. Allegations include misuse of job seekers' degrees for fraudulent appointments, leading to significant financial embezzlement. Investigations found Shukla received salaries without formal employment. The case follows court orders for a comprehensive probe.
- Country:
- India
An FIR has been lodged at Kotwali Nagar police station implicating District Basic Education Officer Atul Kumar Tiwari alongside seven other individuals over a notorious teacher recruitment scam centered around Anamika Shukla, officials reported on Monday.
The FIR follows judicial orders, as indicated by Kotwali Nagar SHO Vivek Trivedi. Among the accused are ex-finance officer Siddharth Dixit, clerk Sudhir Singh, Anupam Pandey, Anamika Shukla, manager Digvijaynath Pandey of Bhaiya Chandrabhan Dutt Memorial School, its principal, and one unidentified individual.
The complaint, filed by Pradeep Kumar Pandey, alleges systemic misconduct within the Basic Education Department, where job seekers' credentials were exploited for fraudulent recruiting, leading to vast financial losses. It was exposed that despite Anamika Shukla receiving payments since 2017, she was never officially appointed. The investigation, directed by the court, has been assigned to Sub-Inspector Shubham Dubey to pursue based on uncovered evidence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Corruption Scandal: Kursk Deputy Governor Detained Amid Embezzlement Allegations
Bolivia's Political Turmoil: Supreme Court Orders Urgent Review of Detentions
High Court Orders Preservation of Mobile Data in Matrimonial Dispute
Supreme Court Orders Humane Management of Stray Dogs Amid Political Applause
Supreme Court Orders Revised Protocols for Stray Dogs Across India