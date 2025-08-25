Left Menu

Tribal Groups Demand Withdrawal of Guidelines Undermining Forest Rights

Over 150 tribal rights groups have urged the Ministry of Tribal Affairs to retract recent guidelines undermining the authority of gram sabhas under the Forest Rights Act (FRA), 2006. The groups criticized the new guidelines and joint advisories as techno-bureaucratic measures that bypass gram sabha governance, consolidating power with the forest department.

In a strong collective move, more than 150 tribal rights groups and civil society networks have approached the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, demanding an immediate retraction of recent guidelines they argue dilute the power of gram sabhas under the Forest Rights Act (FRA), 2006.

The joint representation, dated August 21, accuses the ministry of undermining the community's democratic framework for managing and conserving forest resources. Alleging a shift towards a 'techno-bureaucratic' control, the groups claim the new guidelines empower the forest department and environment ministry over local governance.

Central to the controversy are the new September 2023 guidelines, which the groups say replace gram sabha authority with bureaucratic control. The organizations call on the ministry to restore the 2015 guidelines that respected gram sabha rights, voicing concerns over systemic violations of forest laws and seeking reinforced oversight to uphold community rights.

