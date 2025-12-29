Left Menu

Major Drug Bust: Mephedrone Trafficking Ring Dismantled

Authorities cracked down on a drug trafficking ring, seizing 4.2 kg of mephedrone and 17 kg of precursor materials in a joint operation. The coordinated effort involved the Maharashtra Anti-Narcotics Task Force, Bengaluru Police, and Narcotics Control Bureau, leading to the arrest of four suspects, including Abdul Khader and Prashanth Patil.

A joint operation involving the Maharashtra Anti-Narcotics Task Force, Bengaluru City Police, and Narcotics Control Bureau culminated in the arrest of four individuals linked to a drug trafficking and production network. Investigators seized 4.2 kilograms of mephedrone, valued at Rs 1.2 crore, alongside 17 kilograms of precursor substances.

The operation began with the December 21 apprehension of Abdul Khader in Mumbai by Maharashtra ANTF officers. His questioning led to Prashanth Patil's arrest, which further uncovered connections to Bengaluru. Subsequent arrests included Suresh Yadav and Malkhan Ramlal Bishnoi at different police station limits.

The bust yielded barrels, mixers, and chemicals but no functioning labs. Scene of Crime Officers analysed seized chemicals, revealing partial amphetamine content. Discussions on the exact quantity and value of seized drugs are ongoing, with operations having taken place from December 24 to 25.

