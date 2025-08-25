Left Menu

Fiji-India Bilateral Talks: Strengthening Ties Across the Oceans

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Fijian counterpart Sitiveni Rabuka held discussions to enhance bilateral ties, concentrating on trade and investment. This marks Rabuka's inaugural visit to India as Fiji's Prime Minister, emphasizing the historical and cultural connections between the two nations and reaffirming their ongoing commitment to collaboration.

Rabuka
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Fijian leader Sitiveni Rabuka on Monday to discuss strengthening bilateral relations between India and Fiji. Key areas of focus included boosting trade and investment ties.

This visit is pivotal, as it marks Rabuka's first as Fiji's Prime Minister to India. His delegation comprises high-level officials, including Health Minister Ratu Atonio Lalabalavu. The visit underscores the importance of Fiji in India's maritime security strategy, highlighting historical ties dating back to 1879, when Indian laborers were taken to Fiji under the British indenture system.

India and Fiji have consistently sought to reinforce their cultural and social connections. Rabuka's visit follows Indian President Droupadi Murmu's trip to Fiji last year, demonstrating an ongoing commitment to deepen this enduring partnership, as stated by an Indian source.

(With inputs from agencies.)

