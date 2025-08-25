Left Menu

Empowering Chhattisgarh’s Unorganised Labourers: A Multifaceted Welfare Drive

The Atal Shram Sashaktikaran Yojana in Chhattisgarh aims to uplift unorganised labourers by providing comprehensive welfare benefits, including health, financial security, and educational assistance. Notable initiatives include cashless medical services, interest subsidies on loans, affordable meals, and the establishment of support centers for migrant workers.

Unorganised labourers in Chhattisgarh are reaping the benefits of the Atal Shram Sashaktikaran Yojana, which encompasses health, food, and financial security schemes. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai is at the helm of this initiative aimed at their holistic welfare, a government official announced on Monday.

The scheme facilitates access to government services through the 'Shramev Jayate' portal and partnerships with 106 private hospitals for cashless medical treatments, including specialized care for heart, kidney, and brain ailments. Construction of new dispensaries and hospitals, alongside enhancing existing medical facilities, is part of ongoing efforts.

Additionally, the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Shram Ann Yojana offers full meals for Rs 5 to ensure food security, with plans for more centers across the state. Mor Chinhari Bhawans will be built in several states for migrant workers, and upcoming schemes include loan interest subsidies and enhanced labour welfare offices for effective scheme implementation.

