Left Menu

Minister's Highway Haste: Turkey's Top Official Caught Speeding

Turkey's transport minister faced public backlash after sharing a video of himself speeding at 225 km/h on a highway, leading to a fine and apology. The social media post, featuring music and a speech by President Erdogan, drew criticism as road safety remains a pressing issue in Turkey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 13:50 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 13:50 IST
Minister's Highway Haste: Turkey's Top Official Caught Speeding
speeding

In a controversial move, Turkey's Transport Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu was fined for speeding after posting a video online showcasing his car reaching 225 km/h, almost double the legal limit.

The footage, which included folk music and a speech by President Erdogan, highlighted the minister's dangerous driving on the Ankara–Nigde motorway. A penalty of 9,267 lira ($280) was subsequently issued by traffic police.

Following a wave of social media criticism, Uraloglu apologized to the public, underscoring ongoing concerns over road safety in Turkey, where thousands die annually in traffic accidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unveiling the Checua: A Lost Lineage in Colombian History

Unveiling the Checua: A Lost Lineage in Colombian History

 Global
2
Rahul Patil Switches Sides: A Political Shift in Maharashtra

Rahul Patil Switches Sides: A Political Shift in Maharashtra

 India
3
Global Cues Boost Indian Equities as IT Sector Leads

Global Cues Boost Indian Equities as IT Sector Leads

 India
4
U.S. Open Chaos: Medvedev's Meltdown Amidst Court Intrusion

U.S. Open Chaos: Medvedev's Meltdown Amidst Court Intrusion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Community Deliberation Shifts Local Funds Toward Climate Adaptation in Indonesia

The Gambia’s Economy Rebounds, Yet Rising Debt Casts a Long Shadow on Progress

Indonesia Faces Unequal Burden as Coal Transition Threatens Jobs and Livelihoods

CBAM to Reshape Global Trade: Developing Nations Face Risks, Some See Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025