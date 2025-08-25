Minister's Highway Haste: Turkey's Top Official Caught Speeding

In a controversial move, Turkey's Transport Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu was fined for speeding after posting a video online showcasing his car reaching 225 km/h, almost double the legal limit.

The footage, which included folk music and a speech by President Erdogan, highlighted the minister's dangerous driving on the Ankara–Nigde motorway. A penalty of 9,267 lira ($280) was subsequently issued by traffic police.

Following a wave of social media criticism, Uraloglu apologized to the public, underscoring ongoing concerns over road safety in Turkey, where thousands die annually in traffic accidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)