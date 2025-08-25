Left Menu

Pension Reform Revolution: Arunachal's e-Bhavishya Launches

Arunachal Pradesh has introduced e-Bhavishya, a pension reform aimed at ensuring faster and transparent pension disbursement for state employees. It promises same-day pension payment orders and real-time status updates. This initiative is part of the 'PEMA 3 – Year of Reforms & Growth' to boost efficiency and dignity in retirement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 25-08-2025 13:59 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 13:59 IST
Pension Reform Revolution: Arunachal's e-Bhavishya Launches
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Arunachal Pradesh government has launched e-Bhavishya, a pioneering pension reform initiative. This digital platform aims to facilitate transparent and quick disbursement of retirement benefits for government employees.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced the launch, highlighting the government's dedication to honoring its employees by ensuring timely receipt of their dues. The new system promises to deliver the pension payment order (PPO) on the employee's retirement day, eliminating a longstanding issue of delays.

With real-time updates for pensioners on the status of their cases, officials anticipate over 95% of cases will be resolved within three years. e-Bhavishya is part of a larger initiative, 'PEMA 3 – Year of Reforms & Growth', designed to integrate technology with welfare, thus reducing manual delays and adding dignity to retirees' lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unity in National Interest: Rekha Gupta's Call to Action

Unity in National Interest: Rekha Gupta's Call to Action

 India
2
Triumphant Tally: Indian Shooters Shine at Asian Championships

Triumphant Tally: Indian Shooters Shine at Asian Championships

 India
3
Flipkart Black: A New Era of Premium Digital Experiences

Flipkart Black: A New Era of Premium Digital Experiences

 Global
4
Rohit Sharma on Test Cricket: A Tale of Preparation and Perseverance

Rohit Sharma on Test Cricket: A Tale of Preparation and Perseverance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Community Deliberation Shifts Local Funds Toward Climate Adaptation in Indonesia

The Gambia’s Economy Rebounds, Yet Rising Debt Casts a Long Shadow on Progress

Indonesia Faces Unequal Burden as Coal Transition Threatens Jobs and Livelihoods

CBAM to Reshape Global Trade: Developing Nations Face Risks, Some See Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025