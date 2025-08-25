Pension Reform Revolution: Arunachal's e-Bhavishya Launches

The Arunachal Pradesh government has launched e-Bhavishya, a pioneering pension reform initiative. This digital platform aims to facilitate transparent and quick disbursement of retirement benefits for government employees.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced the launch, highlighting the government's dedication to honoring its employees by ensuring timely receipt of their dues. The new system promises to deliver the pension payment order (PPO) on the employee's retirement day, eliminating a longstanding issue of delays.

With real-time updates for pensioners on the status of their cases, officials anticipate over 95% of cases will be resolved within three years. e-Bhavishya is part of a larger initiative, 'PEMA 3 – Year of Reforms & Growth', designed to integrate technology with welfare, thus reducing manual delays and adding dignity to retirees' lives.

