Youth Unrest: SSC Exam Protests and Allegations of Police Brutality

The Congress party has launched a scathing attack on the central government following reports of a lathi-charge on SSC aspirants during their protest at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan. Senior Congress leaders, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, accused the Modi administration of neglecting the youth's future and ruling through allegedly 'stolen votes.'

Protestors gathered en masse demanding fair examination processes were reportedly met with police force, a claim strongly refuted by Delhi Police officials who insist no such action occurred. They clarified that only 44 of the 1,500 protestors who overstayed were detained.

The backlash was compounded by ongoing issues in SSC exams, plagued by complaints such as cancellations, server challenges, and exam centers located prohibitively far from candidates' homes. With youth discontent rising, Congress leaders urge immediate government action for transparency and fairness in recruitment processes.

