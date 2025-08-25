Left Menu

Youth Unrest: SSC Exam Protests and Allegations of Police Brutality

The Congress, led by Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, criticized the Modi government for alleged police brutality against SSC aspirants protesting at Ramlila Maidan. Accusations included vote-stealing, exam rigging, and corruption. The Delhi Police denied claims of a lathi-charge. SSC exams faced issues like cancellations and inadequate exam centers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2025 14:01 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 14:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party has launched a scathing attack on the central government following reports of a lathi-charge on SSC aspirants during their protest at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan. Senior Congress leaders, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, accused the Modi administration of neglecting the youth's future and ruling through allegedly 'stolen votes.'

Protestors gathered en masse demanding fair examination processes were reportedly met with police force, a claim strongly refuted by Delhi Police officials who insist no such action occurred. They clarified that only 44 of the 1,500 protestors who overstayed were detained.

The backlash was compounded by ongoing issues in SSC exams, plagued by complaints such as cancellations, server challenges, and exam centers located prohibitively far from candidates' homes. With youth discontent rising, Congress leaders urge immediate government action for transparency and fairness in recruitment processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

