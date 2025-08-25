Retired Judges Denounce Amit Shah's Allegations Against Supreme Court Verdict
A group of retired judges criticizes Home Minister Amit Shah for his remarks against B Sudershan Reddy, an opposition vice-presidential candidate, over the Salwa Judum judgment. The judges claim Shah's comments misinterpret the Supreme Court's ruling and could impact judicial independence, urging for respectful political discourse.
A coalition of 18 retired judges has labeled Home Minister Amit Shah's comments against opposition vice-presidential candidate B Sudershan Reddy as "unfortunate," following Shah's accusations linking Reddy to support for Naxalism through the Salwa Judum judgment.
The judges, including former Supreme Court justices Kurien Joseph, Madan B Lokur, and J Chelameswar, argue Shah's statements misrepresent the Supreme Court ruling, potentially affecting the judiciary's independence. They emphasize the need for civil discourse and warn against detrimental "name-calling."
Congress criticized Shah's remarks, highlighting the courage of Indian legal luminaries who called out the misinterpretation. Reddy, defending the Supreme Court's 2011 judgment, asserted it was not an endorsement of Naxal ideologies, and questioned Shah's understanding of the verdict.
