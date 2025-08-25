Delhi High Court Overturns CIC Order on PM Modi's Degree Disclosure

In a significant development, the Delhi High Court has ruled against the Central Information Commission's directive to disclose information about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's bachelor's degree. The decision marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing debate over transparency and privacy.

Justice Sachin Datta presided over the case, with the judgment delivered on behalf of Delhi University, which contested the CIC's 2016 order. The original directive allowed for inspection of the records of all students who cleared the BA examination in 1978, the same year Modi graduated.

This ruling is seen as a victory for Prime Minister Modi and Delhi University, reinforcing the boundaries of information disclosure under the Right to Information Act. The case began following an RTI application submitted by an individual named Neeraj, prompting a renewed examination of privacy concerns in public life.

(With inputs from agencies.)