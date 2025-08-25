Left Menu

Delhi High Court Overturns CIC Order on PM Modi's Degree Disclosure

The Delhi High Court has overturned a Central Information Commission order mandating the disclosure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s bachelor's degree information. Justice Sachin Datta delivered the verdict following an appeal from Delhi University, challenging the CIC’s 2016 decision that stemmed from an RTI application.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 15:07 IST
Delhi High Court Overturns CIC Order on PM Modi's Degree Disclosure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Delhi High Court has ruled against the Central Information Commission's directive to disclose information about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's bachelor's degree. The decision marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing debate over transparency and privacy.

Justice Sachin Datta presided over the case, with the judgment delivered on behalf of Delhi University, which contested the CIC's 2016 order. The original directive allowed for inspection of the records of all students who cleared the BA examination in 1978, the same year Modi graduated.

This ruling is seen as a victory for Prime Minister Modi and Delhi University, reinforcing the boundaries of information disclosure under the Right to Information Act. The case began following an RTI application submitted by an individual named Neeraj, prompting a renewed examination of privacy concerns in public life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unity in National Interest: Rekha Gupta's Call to Action

Unity in National Interest: Rekha Gupta's Call to Action

 India
2
Triumphant Tally: Indian Shooters Shine at Asian Championships

Triumphant Tally: Indian Shooters Shine at Asian Championships

 India
3
Flipkart Black: A New Era of Premium Digital Experiences

Flipkart Black: A New Era of Premium Digital Experiences

 Global
4
Rohit Sharma on Test Cricket: A Tale of Preparation and Perseverance

Rohit Sharma on Test Cricket: A Tale of Preparation and Perseverance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Community Deliberation Shifts Local Funds Toward Climate Adaptation in Indonesia

The Gambia’s Economy Rebounds, Yet Rising Debt Casts a Long Shadow on Progress

Indonesia Faces Unequal Burden as Coal Transition Threatens Jobs and Livelihoods

CBAM to Reshape Global Trade: Developing Nations Face Risks, Some See Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025