Youth in Politics: Telangana's Call for Young Leaders

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has called for a reduction in the candidacy age for Assembly elections, suggesting it be lowered to 21 years. This proposal is in line with the age eligibility for IAS and IPS officers. Speaking at Osmania University, Reddy emphasized the need for youth leadership in the country.

During his address, Reddy pointed out the economic challenges facing Telangana and the commitment of the state government to providing quality education despite financial constraints. He also announced plans to fill one lakh government job vacancies within the first two and a half years of Congress rule in the state.

Reddy praised Osmania University for its role in the Telangana statehood movement and vowed to restore its prestige after previous attempts to undermine it. He also promised that Prof M Kodandaram would be reinstated to the legislature following a recent Supreme Court decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)