Left Menu

Youth in Politics: Telangana's Call for Young Leaders

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy advocates for lowering the candidacy age for Assembly elections to 21 years, aligning with IAS and IPS eligibility. Speaking at Osmania University, he emphasized youth empowerment, the state's economic challenges, and plans to fulfill job vacancies. He also highlighted Osmania University's historical significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Telangana | Updated: 25-08-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 16:02 IST
Youth in Politics: Telangana's Call for Young Leaders
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has called for a reduction in the candidacy age for Assembly elections, suggesting it be lowered to 21 years. This proposal is in line with the age eligibility for IAS and IPS officers. Speaking at Osmania University, Reddy emphasized the need for youth leadership in the country.

During his address, Reddy pointed out the economic challenges facing Telangana and the commitment of the state government to providing quality education despite financial constraints. He also announced plans to fill one lakh government job vacancies within the first two and a half years of Congress rule in the state.

Reddy praised Osmania University for its role in the Telangana statehood movement and vowed to restore its prestige after previous attempts to undermine it. He also promised that Prof M Kodandaram would be reinstated to the legislature following a recent Supreme Court decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
RBI Governor Calls for Robust Financial and Corporate Partnership to Drive Economic Growth

RBI Governor Calls for Robust Financial and Corporate Partnership to Drive E...

 India
2
Weight Woes: Neha Sangwan Faces Two-Year Ban Post World Championship Disqualification

Weight Woes: Neha Sangwan Faces Two-Year Ban Post World Championship Disqual...

 India
3
Indian Banks' Push for M&A Funding: A New Era for Corporate Growth

Indian Banks' Push for M&A Funding: A New Era for Corporate Growth

 India
4
Allegations of 'Vote Theft': Congress Marches in Protest

Allegations of 'Vote Theft': Congress Marches in Protest

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Community Deliberation Shifts Local Funds Toward Climate Adaptation in Indonesia

The Gambia’s Economy Rebounds, Yet Rising Debt Casts a Long Shadow on Progress

Indonesia Faces Unequal Burden as Coal Transition Threatens Jobs and Livelihoods

CBAM to Reshape Global Trade: Developing Nations Face Risks, Some See Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025