Whangārei Hospital Redevelopment Moves Ahead with Major Carpark Expansion

Patients, staff, and families visiting Whangārei Hospital are set to benefit from easier access as the government takes the next step in its hospital redevelopment programme. Acting Health Minister Matt Doocey announced that procurement has begun for a major carpark extension and upgrade, aimed at easing long-standing parking pressures at the hospital.

Addressing Parking Challenges

Whangārei Hospital, Northland’s primary health facility, has been grappling with significant parking shortages. Existing carparks are already operating at capacity, with additional strain created by the construction of a new Child Health Centre and limited on-street parking nearby. Increasing patient demand has further highlighted the urgent need for improved infrastructure.

Minister Doocey acknowledged these challenges, saying, “We know carparks are an important part of hospital infrastructure, and making it easier for patients, staff, and visitors to access health services is a priority for our Government. As we deliver the much-needed redevelopment of Whangārei Hospital, it’s essential that people can access services easily. Parking is a key part of that.”

Details of the Carpark Project

Health New Zealand is now seeking a civil contractor to deliver the new parking facilities. The tender covers an on-grade carpark extension to an existing facility, providing an additional 552 spaces, alongside upgraded infrastructure, lighting, and wayfinding systems across the Whangārei Hospital campus.

The project will serve a dual purpose—replacing carparks that are being lost due to ongoing hospital construction while also expanding overall capacity. This ensures that access to hospital services will not be compromised during the broader redevelopment works.

Importantly, the contract size has been designed to be accessible for local contractors and suppliers, creating potential opportunities for Northland-based businesses to participate in the hospital upgrade.

Supporting the Hospital Redevelopment

The carpark expansion forms part of the larger redevelopment of Whangārei Hospital, which includes the construction of a state-of-the-art Acute Services Building. Once complete, this facility will significantly increase the hospital’s ability to meet the healthcare needs of a growing population in the region.

Doocey reinforced the government’s commitment to both the project and the community: “We are committed to delivering a modern hospital for the people of Whangārei and Northland. We know carparking is a real issue for the community, and this is another step forward in ensuring people can get the care they need when they need it.”

A Step Toward Better Healthcare Access

The new carpark is seen as a vital enabling project for the wider redevelopment. By alleviating parking issues, patients, families, and hospital staff will be able to focus more on accessing and delivering care rather than facing daily struggles over where to park.

With procurement underway, construction is expected to begin ahead of work on the Acute Services Building, ensuring continuity of access as the hospital transformation gathers pace.

The redevelopment of Whangārei Hospital is a long-term investment in Northland’s health system, aimed at ensuring the region has a modern, accessible, and patient-focused hospital capable of meeting community needs well into the future.