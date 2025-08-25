Simelane Urges Citizens to Value Title Deeds as Assets for Future Generations

Human Settlements Minister Thembi Simelane has called on South Africans who benefit from fully subsidised government housing to treat their homes as valuable, long-term assets that can empower families and uplift communities for generations to come.

Speaking at the handover of title deeds in Kwahlomendlini, Mandeni Local Municipality, on KwaZulu-Natal’s north coast, Simelane reminded beneficiaries that owning a home extends beyond shelter—it represents dignity, legal security, and economic empowerment.

“Value your properties. The title deeds you are receiving today are not just pieces of paper. They are instruments of dignity, economic empowerment, security, and a promise of a better future,” she said.

Title Deeds as Instruments of Empowerment

The Minister highlighted that title deeds not only protect families against illegal evictions and unlawful occupation but also allow homeowners to leverage their properties for future opportunities. “These homes can be passed on to your children and grandchildren, securing your legacy,” she noted.

Title deeds also form a crucial part of South Africa’s efforts to redress past injustices where many black families were denied land ownership. Simelane stressed that legal ownership helps dismantle poverty traps by providing individuals with a tangible asset that can increase in value over time.

Reviving the Title Deeds Fridays Campaign

Earlier this month, Simelane and provincial Human Settlements MECs reaffirmed their commitment to accelerating title deed distribution by reviving the Title Deeds Fridays campaign.

The campaign, first introduced several years ago, mobilises all spheres of government to release outstanding title deeds to rightful beneficiaries. The department has set an ambitious target under the 2024–2029 Medium-Term Development Plan (MTDP): 80 000 title deeds must be registered and handed over, unlocking an estimated R16 billion in asset value across the country.

Responding to Disaster-Displaced Families

The Minister’s remarks also come amid ongoing interventions for families displaced by the devastating 2022 KwaZulu-Natal floods.

Last week, Simelane and KwaZulu-Natal Human Settlements MEC Siboniso Duma conducted an oversight visit in eThekwini and the uMgungundlovu District Municipality, where nearly 100 permanent houses were officially handed over to flood-affected families.

While acknowledging delays in finalising all housing solutions for victims, Simelane said government is actively investing in social facilitation and community engagement to ensure smooth integration of displaced families.

“We must reject the ‘Not in My Backyard’ mentality. This mindset perpetuates a form of pre-1994 segregation. It hinders the dismantling of apartheid spatial planning. True democracy requires inclusive communities that reflect the values of our Constitution,” she said.

Building Inclusive Communities

The Minister praised traditional leaders and communities who have shown solidarity and welcomed displaced families. She emphasised that housing projects must be coupled with inclusive community planning that reflects democratic values and rejects exclusionary attitudes.

To address ongoing housing needs, the department has pledged to construct over 1 000 housing units for disaster victims in and around eThekwini. MEC Duma confirmed that the provincial government has already secured pockets of state-owned land to accommodate displaced families, ensuring long-term stability and integration.

Towards Spatial Transformation

Simelane reiterated that South Africa’s housing policy is not just about delivering units but also about transforming the country’s spatial landscape, still shaped by apartheid-era divisions. “We are working to build sustainable, integrated communities where all citizens can live with dignity and opportunity,” she said.

With the revival of the Title Deeds Fridays campaign and expanded housing interventions for disaster-affected families, the department aims to strengthen public trust, empower households economically, and accelerate progress toward inclusive, equitable human settlements.