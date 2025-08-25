DIRCO Warns Youth Against Fake Foreign Jobs Amid Russia Alabuga Scandal

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) has urged South African youth, particularly young women, to exercise extreme caution when responding to foreign job offers promoted on social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram.

The warning comes after revelations linking the Alabuga Start programme in Russia to exploitative labour practices, sparking international criticism and raising fears of human trafficking disguised as career opportunities.

DIRCO’s Advisory

Clayson Monyela, Head of Public Diplomacy at DIRCO, stressed that human trafficking syndicates are increasingly using digital platforms and influencers to lure unsuspecting young people into exploitative conditions abroad.

“Human trafficking syndicates are luring people into all sorts of illegal activities under slave-life conditions. If something looks too good to be true, get a second opinion. Contact the department or any of our embassies in the country of interest,” Monyela advised.

The Alabuga Start Controversy

The warning follows backlash against South African influencer and DJ Cyan Bujee (Honour Zuma), who came under fire for promoting the Alabuga Start programme on social media.

Alabuga Start is marketed as an international career development initiative targeting women aged 18 to 22 from Africa, Latin America, South Asia, and Southeast Asia. It advertises seven career tracks, including catering, logistics, installation work, driving, production, and service-related jobs.

Promotional material promises free plane tickets, educational opportunities, good salaries, and the prospect of an exciting “European adventure.”

However, according to an investigation by the Associated Press (AP), many participants discovered that instead of professional training, they were compelled to work long shifts – sometimes up to 12 hours a day – at a drone manufacturing plant in the Alabuga Special Economic Zone, Tatarstan, Russia. Some workers were reportedly as young as 16, raising alarm about child labour.

Exploitative Conditions and Drone Production

Bloomberg reported that research by organisations including the Institute for Science and International Security (ISIS) linked the Alabuga programme to the production of Shahed-136 kamikaze drones, used by Russia in its war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times cited testimonies of several young women who said that life in Alabuga fell far short of the promised conditions. Many reported inconsistent days off, gruelling schedules, and limited freedoms, fueling accusations that the programme is a front for exploitative labour practices.

A Global Recruitment Drive Amid Labour Shortages

AP further noted that the scheme targeted women from Uganda, Rwanda, Kenya, South Sudan, Sierra Leone, Nigeria, Sri Lanka, and parts of Latin America. Analysts suggest Russia’s recruitment drive is tied to domestic labour shortages, worsened by wartime casualties and mass emigration.

South African Government’s Response

The Justice, Crime Prevention, and Security Cluster (JCPS) also weighed in, confirming that it is investigating the promotional video circulated by Cyan Bujee. The influencer has since removed the content from her platforms.

“The video clip circulated by a social media influencer, which purports to promote a two-year-long ‘Start programme’ targeting young women in acquiring professional skills and commencing their careers, is currently under investigation,” the JCPS statement read.

The cluster urged South Africans not to rely solely on social media for employment opportunities, stressing the importance of cross-checking job offers through official channels.

Advice to Job Seekers

Authorities emphasised the following precautions for young people considering opportunities abroad:

Verify opportunities with DIRCO and through South African embassies in destination countries.

Seek second opinions from trusted family, mentors, or official institutions.

Be sceptical of offers that promise high salaries, free travel, and minimal entry requirements.

Avoid influencers’ promotions without official endorsements.

Protecting Vulnerable Youth

With youth unemployment already high in South Africa, foreign job offers can seem appealing. However, the government warns that exploitative schemes often target vulnerable young women, exploiting their ambitions and financial desperation.

DIRCO has reaffirmed its commitment to protecting citizens abroad and encouraged young people to reach out for assistance before making life-changing decisions.