Trump's Executive Order Targets Cashless Bail

In a major move to influence the national discourse on crime, President Donald Trump is set to sign an executive order targeting cashless bail systems across the U.S., announced the White House on Monday. This decision to revoke federal funding from jurisdictions employing cashless bail aligns with Trump's ongoing crime-focused agenda.

The Republican effort aims at positioning crime as a critical issue in the lead-up to the midterm elections. Cashless bail, a system allowing defendants to await trial without posting cash, has sparked debate. Critics argue it compromises public safety and reduces defendants' incentives to appear in court.

However, many supporters advocate for the system's continuation, emphasizing how it alleviates financial burdens on low-income individuals. Trump's pledge to terminate cashless bail comes amidst his campaign promises for the 2024 presidential race and follows a recent move to temporarily federalize the police force in D.C., labeling the policy a 'disaster.'

(With inputs from agencies.)