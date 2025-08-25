Commerzbank's Strategic Shift: Job Cuts and Shareholder Dynamics

Germany's Commerzbank is in discussions with employee representatives to finalize the reduction of 3,900 full-time positions, as reported by Handelsblatt on Monday.

The German financial institution has chosen not to comment on the report, while Italy's UniCredit confirmed it has boosted its stake in Commerzbank to 26% by converting more of its synthetic position to physical shares, reinforcing its status as the principal shareholder.

Despite these changes, Commerzbank's CEO Bettina Orlopp is focused on maintaining the bank's independence, carefully ensuring defense against potential acquisitions.

