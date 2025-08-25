India Issues Urgent Tawi Flood Alert to Pakistan Amid Treaty Suspension
India has notified Pakistan of a potential flood in the Tawi river on humanitarian grounds despite the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty after the Pahalgam terror attack. This decision reflects India's concern over cross-border issues without formal treaty obligations.
India has issued a flood alert to Pakistan concerning the Tawi river, prioritizing humanitarian concerns even while the Indus Waters Treaty remains suspended due to the recent Pahalgam terror attack, according to sources.
The alert was sent via the Ministry of External Affairs, which communicated directly with Islamabad, as confirmed by the Jal Shakti Ministry.
The Tawi river, originating in the Himalayas and flowing through Jammu before reaching the Chenab in Pakistan, symbolizes the intricate water-sharing arrangements impacted by political tensions; the treaty initially managed by the World Bank since 1960 is stalled due to cross-border violence.
