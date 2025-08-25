Delhi HC Upholds Privacy: PM Modi's Degree Details to Remain Confidential

The Delhi High Court has overturned a Central Information Commission (CIC) order that called for the disclosure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's bachelor's degree details. The court emphasized that holding public office does not automatically make private information subject to public scrutiny.

Justice Sachin Datta highlighted that the Right to Information (RTI) Act is intended to enhance government transparency, not to fuel sensationalism. The judge underscored the distinction between information that interests the public and what serves the public interest.

The court concluded that educational credentials are not a statutory requirement for holding public office or fulfilling public duties, maintaining that privacy rights remain intact. The decision reflects consideration for the privacy of personal information, even when pertaining to public figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)