Assam Cracks Down on Illegal Infiltration

The Assam government intensified its efforts to address illegal immigration, deporting 36 individuals identified as Bangladeshi infiltrators from districts Sribhumi and South Salmara.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized the impact of such infiltration on the rights of indigenous communities, reaffirming the state's stance on deporting illegal residents.

With Assam Police leading a statewide initiative, over 400 suspected illegal immigrants have been deported in the past few months without specific deportation dates provided for recent cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)