Assam Cracks Down on Illegal Infiltration

Assam sees the deportation of 36 Bangladeshi infiltrators as part of a crackdown on illegal immigration. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reiterates the commitment to protect indigenous rights by sending back such individuals. The police have intensified efforts, resulting in the deportation of over 400 alleged infiltrators recently.
The Assam government intensified its efforts to address illegal immigration, deporting 36 individuals identified as Bangladeshi infiltrators from districts Sribhumi and South Salmara.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized the impact of such infiltration on the rights of indigenous communities, reaffirming the state's stance on deporting illegal residents.
With Assam Police leading a statewide initiative, over 400 suspected illegal immigrants have been deported in the past few months without specific deportation dates provided for recent cases.
