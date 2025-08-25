Left Menu

Assam Cracks Down on Illegal Infiltration

Assam sees the deportation of 36 Bangladeshi infiltrators as part of a crackdown on illegal immigration. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reiterates the commitment to protect indigenous rights by sending back such individuals. The police have intensified efforts, resulting in the deportation of over 400 alleged infiltrators recently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 25-08-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 19:06 IST
Assam Cracks Down on Illegal Infiltration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam government intensified its efforts to address illegal immigration, deporting 36 individuals identified as Bangladeshi infiltrators from districts Sribhumi and South Salmara.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized the impact of such infiltration on the rights of indigenous communities, reaffirming the state's stance on deporting illegal residents.

With Assam Police leading a statewide initiative, over 400 suspected illegal immigrants have been deported in the past few months without specific deportation dates provided for recent cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SSC Chairman Vows Fair Exams Amidst Protests and Controversies

SSC Chairman Vows Fair Exams Amidst Protests and Controversies

 India
2
Outcry Over Israeli Strike on Gaza Hospital That Killed Journalists

Outcry Over Israeli Strike on Gaza Hospital That Killed Journalists

 Global
3
High Seas Drama: Libyan Coast Guard Fires on Humanitarian Vessel

High Seas Drama: Libyan Coast Guard Fires on Humanitarian Vessel

 Egypt
4
Trump's Corporate Stakes: A New Economic Era?

Trump's Corporate Stakes: A New Economic Era?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025