Delhi High Court Overturns CIC Directive on Smriti Irani's Educational Records

The Delhi High Court has reversed a Central Information Commission (CIC) order that directed the CBSE to release copies of the Class X and XII records of BJP leader Smriti Irani. Justice Sachin Datta ruled that there is no statutory requirement for educational qualifications to hold public office or manage official duties.

The court took this decision after the CBSE petitioned against the CIC's January 17, 2017 directive, which requested the board facilitate record inspection and provide document copies free of charge, excluding personal details. The ruling aligns with previous judgments regarding PM Narendra Modi's educational disclosures, maintaining such information as personal.

Justice Datta highlighted that overriding public interest was absent, emphasizing the protection of personal sphere rights under the RTI Act. The court warned against the misuse of the act for sensationalism and stressed its purpose for promoting genuine transparency in government proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)