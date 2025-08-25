Left Menu

Delhi High Court Overturns CIC Directive on Smriti Irani's Educational Records

The Delhi High Court nullified the CIC's order demanding disclosure of BJP leader Smriti Irani's educational records, citing no statutory necessity for public office. The court stressed privacy rights, dismissing implicit public interest, and aimed to prevent misuse of RTI for non-transparent purposes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 19:23 IST
Delhi High Court Overturns CIC Directive on Smriti Irani's Educational Records
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has reversed a Central Information Commission (CIC) order that directed the CBSE to release copies of the Class X and XII records of BJP leader Smriti Irani. Justice Sachin Datta ruled that there is no statutory requirement for educational qualifications to hold public office or manage official duties.

The court took this decision after the CBSE petitioned against the CIC's January 17, 2017 directive, which requested the board facilitate record inspection and provide document copies free of charge, excluding personal details. The ruling aligns with previous judgments regarding PM Narendra Modi's educational disclosures, maintaining such information as personal.

Justice Datta highlighted that overriding public interest was absent, emphasizing the protection of personal sphere rights under the RTI Act. The court warned against the misuse of the act for sensationalism and stressed its purpose for promoting genuine transparency in government proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High Seas Drama: Libyan Coast Guard Fires on Humanitarian Vessel

High Seas Drama: Libyan Coast Guard Fires on Humanitarian Vessel

 Egypt
2
Trump's Corporate Stakes: A New Economic Era?

Trump's Corporate Stakes: A New Economic Era?

 Global
3
Ervine to Lead Zimbabwe in High-Stakes ODI Series Against Sri Lanka

Ervine to Lead Zimbabwe in High-Stakes ODI Series Against Sri Lanka

 Zimbabwe
4
Tragic Attack: Journalists Killed in Gaza Hospital Strikes

Tragic Attack: Journalists Killed in Gaza Hospital Strikes

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025