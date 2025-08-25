Left Menu

East Delhi Tragedy: Domestic Dispute Turns Deadly

A man in east Delhi was arrested for allegedly setting his father-in-law on fire during a domestic dispute. The victim, a 60-year-old auto rickshaw driver, died from his injuries. The suspect was tracked down after evading police, and is now in judicial custody awaiting further investigation.

New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 19:27 IST
A domestic dispute escalated to tragedy in east Delhi as a 32-year-old man allegedly set his father-in-law on fire, resulting in the elderly victim's death. Police confirmed the arrest of the suspect, Sandeep, who had a history of violent behavior and was unemployed at the time of the incident.

The incident took place at Gharoli Extension after the victim's daughter returned to her parental home following a marital dispute. In his dying statement, the victim accused Sandeep of pouring petrol on him and igniting it after a disagreement over taking his daughter back.

Initially charged with attempted murder, the case was upgraded to murder after the victim succumbed to his injuries. Sandeep, who attempted to evade capture by discarding his phone, was ultimately tracked down through technical means and local informants. Investigations are ongoing, with Sandeep in judicial custody.

