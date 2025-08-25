Left Menu

Meghalaya Takes Historic Step for Financial Stability in Autonomous District Councils

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma of Meghalaya announced the state will cover the salary costs of the three autonomous district councils, addressing their financial struggles. This decision aims to ensure their smooth functioning as cultural and administrative bodies. A committee will oversee the transition process.

In a landmark decision announced on Monday, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma declared that the state government will assume responsibility for funding the salaries of the three autonomous district councils, beginning in November, to tackle their ongoing financial woes.

The decision emerged from thorough discussions with the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council and aims to relieve the councils from financial constraints. The Garo Hills council requires over Rs 70 crore annually for salaries, far exceeding its revenue, a situation mirrored in Jaintia and Khasi Hills councils to varying degrees.

These councils are essential to preserving tribal traditions and land systems. Moving the salary burden to the state will allow councils to concentrate on their cultural and developmental duties. A committee has been tasked with drafting a transition plan within 45 days, ensuring financial stability without infringing council autonomy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

