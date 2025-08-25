IIT Council Charts Vision for Atmanirbhar Bharat at 56th Meeting in Delhi

The 56th Meeting of the Council of Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) was convened at IIT Delhi, chaired by Union Minister of Education Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, with participation from Ministers, policymakers, industry leaders, IIT directors, and global experts. The gathering served as a strategic platform to deliberate on the future of IITs and their central role in driving Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) and Viksit Bharat 2047.

IITs as Catalysts for Self-Reliance and Innovation

Opening the session, Shri Pradhan emphasized that IITs must be positioned as catalysts for Atmanirbhar and Samriddha Bharat, urging them to deliver quantum leaps rather than incremental change. He reiterated the Prime Minister’s call for IITs to:

Produce job creators, not job seekers ,

Lead in translational research in critical technologies,

Promote regional languages in addition to English, enabling inclusivity in technical education.

He highlighted that IITs have already emerged as engines of growth with:

6,000+ start-ups ,

56 unicorns ,

Nearly 5,000 patents, demonstrating their role as symbols of India’s aspirations in the Amrit Kaal.

Vision for Research, Innovation, and Start-up Ecosystem

The Minister acknowledged initiatives like the PM Research Fellowship, Centres of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence, and IIT research parks, which have significantly strengthened industry linkages.

Supporting this, Dr Sukanta Majumdar, MoS for Education and DoNER, described IITs as engines of Innovation, Inclusion, and Transformation. He noted that with 23 IITs, global campuses, and thriving alumni networks, IITs are shaping India’s global leadership in science, technology, and entrepreneurship.

He underlined the R.I.S.E. vision for IITs – Research, Innovation, Skills, and Entrepreneurship – to position India as a world leader in technology by 2047.

Strategic Deliberations: Future of IITs

The Council engaged in extensive discussions on:

Reforming Ph.D. education – enhancing quality, global relevance, and attracting top-tier talent.

Commercialisation of research – creating pathways to bring IIT innovations to industry.

Artificial Intelligence integration – adapting curriculum and pedagogy for real-time technological shifts. A Task Force will be constituted to design a detailed action plan for higher and school education.

Translational research – aligning R&D with national priorities and societal needs through industry-academia-policy collaboration. A policy framework will be drafted within a month to accelerate product development on IIT campuses.

The Council also resolved to elevate the IIT R&D Fair into a global innovation platform, strengthening industry partnerships and international collaborations.

Alumni, Mental Wellbeing, and Inclusivity

The Council recognized the global influence of IIT alumni—many of whom are industry leaders, innovators, and wealth creators—and emphasized leveraging alumni networks for mentorship, funding, and student development.

Mental health and wellbeing were prioritized, with recommendations for:

Promoting healthy living on campuses,

Institutionalizing annual health check-ups for students and faculty,

Sharing best practices across IITs for mental wellness programs.

On inclusivity, IITs were urged to integrate regional and Indian languages through tools such as Bhashini and support centres like Shivani. This initiative aims to ensure effective learning for students from diverse linguistic backgrounds.

A Strategic Roadmap: IITs@2047

The Council discussed IITs@2047, a long-term roadmap aligning with the national aspiration of a developed India by 2047. Priorities include:

Recruitment as per the Central Educational Institutions (CEI) Act ,

Expanding opportunities for international students and faculty ,

Supporting global internship programs at IITs,

Strengthening IITs’ socio-economic impact through innovation-led growth.

A short film showcasing the Prime Minister’s Independence Day vision was screened, reinforcing the central role of technology, research, and entrepreneurship in achieving Atmanirbhar and Samriddha Bharat.

Participation from Leaders and Experts

The meeting witnessed active participation from Members of Parliament, former ISRO leaders, corporate executives like Dr Sridhar Vembu (Zoho) and Kris Gopalakrishnan (Infosys), regulators, academic leaders, and IIT chairpersons. Their collective inputs highlighted the multi-stakeholder approach required to strengthen IITs’ global standing.

The 56th IIT Council meeting reaffirmed IITs’ pivotal role in nation-building, global innovation, and inclusive growth. By focusing on research commercialization, regional inclusivity, mental wellbeing, and global partnerships, IITs are set to drive India’s journey toward technological self-reliance, economic growth, and societal transformation in the decades ahead.