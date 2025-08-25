Tragedy Strikes as Wall Collapse Claims Elderly Couple
In Banda district, Uttar Pradesh, an elderly couple tragically died when a thatched wall collapsed, burying them underneath. Identified as 75-year-old Ramsharan and his 72-year-old wife Jagdeiya, both were residents of Kauhara village. Police confirmed the incident and stated the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.
In a tragic incident in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district, an elderly couple lost their lives after being buried under debris from a collapsed thatched wall, authorities reported.
The unfortunate event occurred in Kauhara village, within the jurisdiction of Baberu police station, shocking the local community.
Police have identified the victims as 75-year-old Ramsharan and his 72-year-old wife Jagdeiya and confirmed that their bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.
