Tragedy Strikes as Wall Collapse Claims Elderly Couple

In Banda district, Uttar Pradesh, an elderly couple tragically died when a thatched wall collapsed, burying them underneath. Identified as 75-year-old Ramsharan and his 72-year-old wife Jagdeiya, both were residents of Kauhara village. Police confirmed the incident and stated the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Banda | Updated: 25-08-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 20:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district, an elderly couple lost their lives after being buried under debris from a collapsed thatched wall, authorities reported.

The unfortunate event occurred in Kauhara village, within the jurisdiction of Baberu police station, shocking the local community.

Police have identified the victims as 75-year-old Ramsharan and his 72-year-old wife Jagdeiya and confirmed that their bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

