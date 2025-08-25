Tragedy Strikes as Wall Collapse Claims Elderly Couple

In a tragic incident in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district, an elderly couple lost their lives after being buried under debris from a collapsed thatched wall, authorities reported.

The unfortunate event occurred in Kauhara village, within the jurisdiction of Baberu police station, shocking the local community.

Police have identified the victims as 75-year-old Ramsharan and his 72-year-old wife Jagdeiya and confirmed that their bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

