Court Halts Proceedings Against Samajwadi Leader in Poll Dispute

The Allahabad High Court has stayed proceedings against Rewati Raman Singh in a case involving alleged illegal entry into a polling booth during the 2024 elections. Singh, a former Uttar Pradesh minister, faced charges of causing a disturbance at the polling site, but the court found insufficient evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 25-08-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 20:50 IST
Rewati Raman Singh
  • India

The Allahabad High Court has intervened in the criminal proceedings against former Uttar Pradesh minister and Samajwadi Party leader Rewati Raman Singh, suspending the case related to an alleged incident during the 2024 polls.

Singh is accused of attempting to unlawfully enter a polling booth in the Kareli area, leading to a confrontation with police officers. The FIR, filed on May 25, 2024, claims his supporters obstructed law enforcement duties on election day.

Justice Samir Jain's decision to stay the trial follows Singh's petition stating insufficient proof of wrongdoing, as no slogans or direct obstruction were attributed to him in the FIR, despite contrary claims by the trial court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

