India Launches First National SOPs for Animal Blood Transfusion and Banks

In a landmark step for veterinary healthcare, the Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying (DAHD) under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying has released the country’s first-ever “Guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for Blood Transfusion and Blood Banks for Animals in India.”

The release fills a long-standing gap in India’s veterinary ecosystem, offering a comprehensive, scientific, and ethical framework for blood transfusion in animals—a procedure globally recognized as a life-saving intervention in cases of trauma, severe anaemia, surgical blood loss, infectious diseases, and coagulation disorders.

Until now, India lacked a national framework in this critical area, with most transfusions performed only in emergencies and often without standardized donor screening, blood typing, or storage protocols.

Why the Guidelines Matter

India is home to over 537 million livestock and 125+ million companion animals, making it one of the largest and most diverse animal populations in the world. The livestock sector contributes 5.5% to the national GDP and 30% to agricultural GDP, playing a pivotal role in food security, rural livelihoods, and public health.

With advancements in diagnostics, therapeutics, and rising demand for specialized veterinary care, the absence of structured transfusion protocols had left a critical gap. These guidelines now provide veterinarians with standardized tools to save animal lives, support rural livelihoods, and strengthen animal welfare nationwide.

Key Features of the Guidelines and SOPs

Veterinary Blood Banks: Establishment of state-regulated veterinary blood banks equipped with biosafety-compliant infrastructure.

Creation of a National Veterinary Blood Bank Network (N-VBBN) with digital registries, real-time inventories, and a 24x7 helpline. Scientific and Ethical Safeguards: Mandatory blood typing and cross-matching to prevent incompatibility reactions.

Donor eligibility norms including health checks, vaccination status, age, weight, and disease screening.

Emphasis on voluntary, non-remunerated donations with informed consent under a Donor Rights Charter. Standardized Procedures: Uniform SOPs, forms, and checklists for donor registration, collection, storage, transfusion monitoring, and adverse reaction reporting.

Integration of One Health principles to manage zoonotic risks and safeguard both animal and public health. Capacity Building and Education: Incorporation of transfusion medicine modules in BVSc & AH curriculum, postgraduate programs, and Continuing Veterinary Education (CVE) .

Training veterinarians and technicians in safe, efficient transfusion practices. Innovation Roadmap: Development of mobile blood collection units for remote areas.

Cryopreservation of rare blood types for critical cases.

Use of mobile applications for real-time donor-recipient matching.

Promotion of advanced transfusion research and innovation.

A Collaborative Effort

The guidelines were developed after extensive consultations with the Veterinary Council of India (VCI), veterinary universities, ICAR institutes, state governments, practicing veterinarians, and domain experts. The framework also aligns India’s practices with global best standards in veterinary transfusion medicine.

A Milestone for Veterinary Care and Animal Welfare

The DAHD emphasized that the new framework is advisory and non-statutory, ensuring flexibility to evolve with new scientific evidence, field experience, and stakeholder feedback.

By providing structured systems for donor selection, collection, processing, storage, transfusion procedures, and monitoring, the guidelines aim to:

Improve emergency veterinary care,

Strengthen clinical outcomes,

Safeguard rural livelihoods dependent on livestock,

Enhance public confidence in veterinary healthcare, and

Advance the cause of animal welfare and biosafety nationwide.

Looking Ahead

As India advances towards a more resilient and modern veterinary ecosystem, the release of these SOPs is expected to trigger greater awareness, innovation, and investment in veterinary transfusion medicine. By integrating scientific rigour, ethical principles, and public health safeguards, India has taken a decisive step toward aligning its veterinary practices with global standards.

This milestone reaffirms the government’s commitment to building an inclusive, welfare-oriented, and resilient healthcare system not just for people, but also for the animals that sustain millions of livelihoods and form an integral part of Indian society.