PFRDA Felicitates APY Achievers as Scheme Crosses 8.11 Crore Subscribers

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) today organised the Atal Pension Yojana (APY) Annual Felicitation Programme in New Delhi, recognising the exceptional performance of banks and institutions in driving pension awareness and enrolments across the country.

In this programme, 44 APY Service Providers (SPs), 10 State Level Bankers’ Committees (SLBCs), top five branches, and leading District Managers (LDMs) were honoured for their outstanding achievements in meeting and surpassing annual enrolment targets during FY 2024–25.

A Milestone Year for Atal Pension Yojana

Delivering his keynote, Shri S. Ramann, Chairperson of PFRDA, congratulated the winners and highlighted the scheme’s remarkable achievements in its 10th year of implementation.

Fastest-ever growth: APY added 50 lakh subscribers in a single fiscal year , the highest ever since inception.

Youth participation: 46% of new subscribers were in the 18–25 age group , ensuring long-term sustainability.

Women’s enrolment: Out of the 1.17 crore new subscribers in FY 2024–25, 55% were women , underscoring APY’s popularity among young women seeking secure retirement planning.

Financial strength: APY now has an Asset Under Management (AUM) of ₹48,000+ crore, with a CAGR of 9.12% since inception.

Calling APY a robust and sustainable pension product, Shri Ramann urged banks—especially private sector banks—to step up efforts, improve scheme persistency, and promote financial literacy to ensure pension saturation across India.

National Outreach and Growing Popularity

Since its launch in 2015, APY has been implemented comprehensively across all States and Union Territories. As of 21 August 2025, the scheme has crossed 8.11 crore enrolments, proving to be one of the largest pension initiatives in the world targeted at the unorganised sector.

PFRDA noted that APY is rapidly gaining traction not only among low-income groups but also among the younger generation who are increasingly aware of the importance of retirement savings.

Outstanding Performers Across Banking Categories

Public Sector Banks

Bank of India (126%) , State Bank of India (123%) , and Indian Bank (118%) emerged as top achievers.

Punjab & Sind Bank (106%) and Union Bank of India (103%) also exceeded their targets.

Private Sector Banks

IDBI Bank led with an exceptional 145% achievement.

Regional Rural Banks (RRBs)

Jharkhand Rajya Gramin Bank (393%) and Tripura Gramin Bank (351%) set national benchmarks.

Other strong performers: Punjab Gramin Bank (157%), Andhra Pradesh Grameena Bank (152%), and Assam Gramin Vikash Bank (149%).

Cooperative Banks

Shri Mahila Sewa Sahakari Bank topped the category with 400% achievement .

Andhra Pradesh State Co-op Bank (207%), South Canara DCC Bank (142%), Mizoram Co-op Apex Bank (125%), and Sabarkantha DCC Bank (111%) also stood out.

State and District-Level Achievements

At the state level, Jharkhand (184%), Bihar (175%), and Tripura (158%) led the SLBC category. West Bengal (148%) and Assam (130%) also reported strong performance.

At the district level, the Top 5 Lead District Managers (LDMs) were:

Seoni, Madhya Pradesh (530%) Pakur, Jharkhand (509%) Gaya, Bihar (289%) Maldah, West Bengal (285%) Murshidabad, West Bengal (268%)

Top Performing Branches

At the branch level, outstanding enrolments were reported by:

Mankapur Branch of Indian Bank (5,123 enrolments)

Sakra Branch of Bank of India (5,050)

Kanti T.P.C. Branch of Bank of India (4,224)

Gauraru Branch of Punjab National Bank (4,200)

Baragaon Branch of Indian Bank (3,883)

These branches exemplify the grassroots success of APY, ensuring that pension security reaches citizens at the last mile.

Towards a Pensioned Society

With APY emerging as a trusted retirement solution for millions, PFRDA reaffirmed its mission of building a pensioned society in India. The regulator assured continued collaboration with banks, post offices, and state-level institutions to ensure that every eligible citizen is covered, thereby securing a dignified future for the elderly.

Shri Ramann concluded with a call to action: “The success of APY reflects the strength of collective effort. As we move forward, let us work together to ensure that every citizen, especially those in the unorganised sector, enjoys the security of a pension.”