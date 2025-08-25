Upholding Democracy's Dignity: Lok Sabha Speaker's Call to Action

In a compelling address at the All India Speakers Conference, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla voiced significant concerns about the diminishing dignity of legislative institutions. He urged members of legislative bodies to uphold decorum and respect within the framework of their privilege of speech.

The Speaker stressed the importance of maintaining meaningful debates that prioritize public interest, calling on presiding officers to act as independent arbiters during sessions. Birla reiterated that freedom of speech should not equate to a decrease in the dignity of the House.

Highlighting the legacy of Vitthalbhai Patel, Birla emphasized the relevance of historical traditions in contemporary governance, urging lawmakers to rise above partisan interests, ensuring that their conduct reflects the trust and expectations of the electorate.

(With inputs from agencies.)