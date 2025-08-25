Left Menu

Himachal Government Addresses Wildlife and Infrastructure Challenges

The Himachal Pradesh government discusses subsidies for crop protection against wildlife and infrastructure improvements. They also consider road enhancements and tackle water supply issues with central grants, addressing both agricultural and infrastructural concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 25-08-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 22:11 IST
Himachal Government Addresses Wildlife and Infrastructure Challenges
The Himachal Pradesh government is exploring the possibility of offering subsidies on equipment to safeguard crops from wildlife threats, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu revealed during a recent Assembly session. While compensation already exists for human and livestock casualties caused by wild animals, the potential subsidy aims to enhance crop protection measures.

Chief Minister Sukhu also engaged with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to advocate for the Chhaila-Neripul-Sanora road's inclusion in the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund. Given the frequent damage to this route during the apple season, the government is seeking to construct an alternative road and manage the heavy traffic by restricting 10-wheeler trucks, which currently exceed the load capacity of local bridges.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri disclosed to BJP's Anil Sharma that the Mandi Water Supplies Scheme is grappling with substantial damages from the 2023 natural disasters. The sinking land at Mathyani village has repeatedly harmed the pipeline, requiring a relocation to a higher ground, necessitating central grants worth Rs 20-25 crore to facilitate the project.

