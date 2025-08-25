Durban Tourism Surges in 2025 With Strong Growth in Visitors and Spending

The eThekwini Municipality has reported a major resurgence in tourism, with both international arrivals and domestic trips soaring between January and May 2025. The performance marks a significant milestone in Durban’s post-pandemic recovery, reaffirming the city’s status as one of South Africa’s most dynamic and attractive travel destinations.

International Tourism: A Strong Comeback

According to the latest figures presented by the Research and Data Unit of South African Tourism during a two-day Strategic Planning Workshop of the eThekwini Presidential Working Group (Workstream 4), international tourism has rebounded strongly.

Durban welcomed over 186 000 additional foreign arrivals compared to the same period in 2024. These visitors generated more than R750 million in combined spend, driven by card transactions and cash withdrawals.

The city’s top international markets include:

Mozambique – showing robust cross-border leisure and business travel.

United Kingdom – reflecting long-haul tourism’s return.

United States – highlighting Durban’s growing appeal to North American travellers.

April’s Easter holiday period proved especially lucrative, contributing R115.9 million, a 48% year-on-year increase.

Domestic Tourism: A Billion-Rand Boost

Domestic tourism has also shown exceptional performance. Durban hosted 2.8 million domestic trips, resulting in a staggering R4.8 billion in combined spend between January and May 2025.

Spending patterns reveal:

Retail and dining as the top-performing sectors, boosted by leisure travel.

Accommodation preferences shifting toward shared and self-catering options, though traditional hotels remain popular.

The Easter holiday period saw a 52% increase in domestic spending, while May outperformed April, reaching R844 million, a 50% growth month-on-month.

Durban has also seen a surge in visitors from Cape Town, Johannesburg, and Tshwane, cementing its status as a preferred leisure destination for South Africa’s metro travellers.

Evolving Travel Trends

The report notes that while Durban’s iconic beachfront hotels and resorts remain in demand, travellers are increasingly opting for self-catering and shared accommodation, reflecting changing preferences among younger travellers and families seeking affordability and flexibility.

Additionally, leisure-driven categories such as shopping, dining, and entertainment are outpacing traditional business travel, pointing to Durban’s success in positioning itself as a lifestyle and holiday hub.

Strategic Investments Paying Off

eThekwini City Manager, Musa Mbhele, welcomed the encouraging results, noting that the city’s strategic investments in tourism marketing, seasonal campaigns, and infrastructure are yielding tangible economic benefits.

“These results are not just encouraging – they are a clear signal that our strategic investments in tourism are paying off. Durban is not only bouncing back; we are setting the pace for tourism recovery in South Africa,” Mbhele said.

He added that Durban remains fully committed to enhancing visitor experiences, diversifying offerings, and ensuring the city thrives as a world-class destination for both leisure and business tourism.

Looking Ahead

Tourism experts say the strong results position Durban to lead the national recovery. With upcoming seasonal campaigns, international sporting events, and cultural festivals, the city is poised to attract even greater visitor numbers in the second half of 2025.

If sustained, the resurgence could translate into thousands of jobs in the hospitality, retail, and transport sectors, strengthening the local economy and reinforcing Durban’s reputation as the gateway to KwaZulu-Natal’s diverse tourism offerings.