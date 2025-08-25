Mamata Banerjee Calls for Vigilance in Beneficiary List Accuracy

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed her discontent over alleged irregularities in the preparation of beneficiary lists for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes. In a Tribal Advisory Council meeting held at the state secretariat 'Nabanna', she emphasized the need for the state administration to be vigilant in avoiding such discrepancies.

During the meeting, a senior minister handed Banerjee a letter highlighting instances of non-SC/ST/OBC members wrongly availing of benefits meant for backward castes. The Chief Minister promptly tasked Chief Secretary Manoj Pant with investigating the issue and implementing immediate corrective actions.

Banerjee also voiced concerns regarding Santhal students receiving exam papers in non-native languages and urged the protection of tribal land rights. Stressing the importance of bipartisan cooperation, she invited all stakeholders to engage in dialogue above political differences, while acknowledging those who chose not to participate.

(With inputs from agencies.)