High Seas Drama: Libyan Coast Guard Fires on Humanitarian Vessel

In a dramatic confrontation on the Mediterranean Sea, Libya's coast guard reportedly fired upon a humanitarian vessel, Ocean Viking, belonging to the nonprofit SOS Mediterranee. The vessel was conducting rescue operations for migrants in distress when it came under attack, causing notable damage, as stated by the organization on Monday.

The clash occurred approximately 40 nautical miles off the Libyan coast and marked one of the most aggressive interactions involving the European rescue ship and the Libyan coast guard. Despite the attack, there were no casualties reported, though the 2023 patrol boat, a gift from Italy to Libya, inflicted significant harm on Ocean Viking.

Following the attack, a spokesperson for the Italian ministry of interior declined to comment, while Frontex called the incident 'deeply concerning.' Meanwhile, SOS Mediterranee has demanded a full investigation into the life-threatening attack on their rescue ship.