Tensions Escalate: Israel's Controversial Mount Hermon Operation
Syria accuses Israel of sending 60 soldiers to seize control of an area around Mount Hermon, violating Syrian sovereignty and threatening regional peace. The incident occurs amid U.S.-mediated talks aimed at de-escalating their conflict. The area is known for arms smuggling and past Israeli military actions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 23:35 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 23:35 IST
Syria reported on Monday that Israel dispatched 60 soldiers to take control of a region inside their border near Mount Hermon, claiming it as a sovereignty breach and regional security threat.
An Israeli military spokesperson characterized the movement as a routine operation in the southern area, denying activities in Beit Jinn, close to Lebanon's border.
The incident arises amid U.S.-mediated talks for conflict reduction. Israel and Syria seek agreements for eventual political discussions, with recent activities occurring near a strategic hilltop, according to Syria's ministry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Hezbollah Disarmament Standoff: Lebanon and Israel at Crossroads
Israel and Hezbollah: A Standoff on Disarmament Strategies
Call for Disarmament: Tensions Rise Over Israel-Hezbollah Stand-Off
Israel says its forces will withdraw from all five positions in southern Lebanon in stages if Lebanon disarms Hezbollah, reports AP.
Israel Eyes Troop Reduction: Lebanese Step to Disarm Hezbollah Gains Momentum