Tensions Escalate: Israel's Controversial Mount Hermon Operation

Syria reported on Monday that Israel dispatched 60 soldiers to take control of a region inside their border near Mount Hermon, claiming it as a sovereignty breach and regional security threat.

An Israeli military spokesperson characterized the movement as a routine operation in the southern area, denying activities in Beit Jinn, close to Lebanon's border.

The incident arises amid U.S.-mediated talks for conflict reduction. Israel and Syria seek agreements for eventual political discussions, with recent activities occurring near a strategic hilltop, according to Syria's ministry.

