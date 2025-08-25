Punjab Ministers Rally Support in Flood-Hit Fazilka

In response to flooding caused by heavy rainfall in the hills, Punjab Cabinet Minister Baljit Kaur and Fazilka MLA Narinder Pal Singh Sawna have intensified relief efforts in affected areas. They provided essentials like cattle feed and urged residents to move vulnerable groups to safety.

Authorities, under the directive of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, have established relief camps with active involvement from health and sanitation teams. Special care for pregnant women, children, and the elderly is prioritized, with the initiation of food and medical assistance across the district.

Fazilka Deputy Commissioner Amarpreet Kaur Sandhu and Ferozepur Deputy Commissioner Deepshikha Sharma have reinforced district preparedness. Additional policing, safety assessments, and medical camps are being enforced while maintaining communication lines through a dedicated control room.

(With inputs from agencies.)